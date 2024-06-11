Pakistan are on the verge of exiting the tournament at the group stage following their six-run defeat to archrivals India on Sunday.

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten is still trying to come to grips with the way his team is underperforming at the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

Coupled with a shock defeat to hosts USA in their tournament opener, Pakistan have no log points and only two matches left to play.

By some mathematical miracle they can still make the Super 8s, but then they have to beat Canada by a groot margin at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 4.30pm today.

Kirsten says of what went wrong with his manne in the first two games: “I’ve only been here [in the job] a handful of days. I’m having a look into the environment and looking at what the issues are…”