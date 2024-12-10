Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen has called on the ou toppies in his squad to wys their skill in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

A number of South Africa’s top guns aren’t available for the three T20s against the visitors, with the Test match against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park only ending on Monday.

That means that when South Africa take the field for the first match at Kingsmead tonight, Klaasen will bank on the senior manne such as Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Reeza Hendricks to make their stemme dik.

HE’S BACK: SA’s Anrich Nortje

Standing in for Aiden Markram, who is one of those marked absent after playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, as skipper, Klaasen says of having experienced players such as Nortje and Shamsi back in the squad: “It’s fantastic that we have those guys back.