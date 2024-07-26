A statement released by Cricket South Africa yesterday reads: “Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s two-match Test series against West Indies due to a left side strain.

“The 23-year-old sustained the injury playing for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket earlier this month. He returned home and underwent more assessments with the Proteas medical team and has not been medically cleared to play.

“North-West Dragons fast bowler Migael Pretorius has been named as replacement. The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test setup for the first time since his first call up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.”

Marco Jansen is also being rested for the series.