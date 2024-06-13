Australia could eliminate rivals and defending champions England from the T20 World Cup by LOSING to Scotland in their final Group B match on Sunday. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and his spanmaats have already qualified for the Super 8s after winning their first three matches and with Scotland in second place (on five points), the Three Lions are still without a win after two matches ahead tonight’s 9pm clash with Oman.

That means victory for Scotland over Australia or even a close defeat will see them go through, even if England beat Oman and Namibia to finish on five points. Asked if it’s in their best interest if England are KO’d, Hazlewood says: “Yeah, I think so. “In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and as you said they’re probably one of the top few teams on their day and we’ve had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament that’s in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.