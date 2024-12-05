The Proteas have decided to druk op die nommer of veteran fast bowler Dane Paterson for today’s second and final Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The 35-year-old Western Province ace from Kraaifontein has played just four five-day matches for South Africa after making his debut innie Baai against England back in 2020 and has been chosen ahead of teenager Kwena Maphaka for today’s match.

With fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and allrounder Wiaan Mulder both ruled out because of injury, captain Temba Bavuma on Wednesday revealed that Paterson will replace Coetzee and batsman Ryan Rickelton will come in for Mulder to bolster their batting lineup.

INNIE SA TEAM: Rickelton

Bavuma says of Paterson cracking the nod: “If you look at all our bowlers, he’s the one guy that can hit the stumps more consistently, I guess being shorter in stature.