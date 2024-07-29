It’s make or break for Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder on their tour of the West Indies. South Africa play their hosts in two Tests - the first of which starting next Wednesday (August 7).

And with first-choice allrounder Marco Jansen sitting out the tour, Mulder is ready to grab his opportunity. The 26-year-old Mulder has scored a total of 4 024 first-class runs at an average of 35.29, with a high score of 235 not out for Leicestershire in the County Championship in 2022. He has also picked up 185 wickets in 78 first-class matches, underlining his balance with bat and ball. Jansen, on the other hand, has played 13 Test matches and has shown his abilities with the bat, but it is his 49 wickets in as many matches that has him in pole position for the allrounder’s position, and Mulder needs to have a tour of note to unsettle him.