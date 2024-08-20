For years, Mulder, 26, has been eyed as the next Jacques Kallis, but inconsistent form has limited him to 14 Test matches, 15 ODIs and eight T20Is in the seven years since he made his 50-over debut for the national team.

Mulder, though, put in a Man of the Match performance in the 40-run win over the West Indies in the second Test that saw SA win the two-match series 1-0 over the weekend.

HIGH PRAISE: Test coach Conrad

Following his 34 runs in the second innings, bowling figures of 4/32 in the Windies’ first innings and 2/35 in the second, Conrad says: “I’m really happy with someone like Wiaan, he’s been in and around the Test side without getting a regular spot. His performances sometimes haven’t warranted him getting a really good run.

“But I think at some stage you give someone a run and you back them and you see where you come out. We always know and we always knew that Wiaan has got the ability and it’s great to see that he added a few yards with the ball.