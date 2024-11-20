Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter believes that international cricket is losing the age-old club versus country war in the gentlemen’s game. Speaking to journalists after his team was flushed down the toilet by India in their fourth and final T20I at the Wanderers last Friday, Walter says the reality of the cricket world is that the money lies in franchise cricket.

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje opted not to renew his national contract, reportedly because he wants to pick and choose his games to manage his body better after suffering a number of injuries. The 31-year-old is not the only player who made this decision, with spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi opting out of his national contract last month. Walter, who’s under pressure after some swak results of late, says: “The reality is a guy like Anrich, I wouldn’t doubt his want to play for SA and his commitment to do that.

“I think he made the decision personally around contracting so that he can move away from Test cricket for a while. UP AGAINST IT: Rob Walter “I think physically he was finding it a bit tough to do that. I respect that. “At the end of the day when it comes to the world tournaments we want to pick our best players and if he is one of those players, we want to consider him.

“Shamo has done exactly the same thing. I think we need to be cognisant of what’s happening in world cricket – it’s not easy. “The national side is competing with franchise cricket and the money lies in franchise cricket, not in international cricket. That’s the reality we live in…” While results have not gone their way of late, as they’ve experimented by widening their player base, Walter will be looking to next year’s Champions Trophy to pick his volle span and win gold.