Coach Robin Peterson also bagged former Cape Cobras captain Dane Piedt for R175 000, as well as ex-Proteas batsman Colin Ingram for the same price.

MI Cape Town made their stemme dik at the SA20 auction on Tuesday, signing Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks for R4.3m in a helse purchase in the first round of bids ahead of next year’s tournament.

With big names such as Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde and Rassie Van der Dussen already on their books, the Kapenaars let go of the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Grant Roelofsen and Olly Stone.

HOMECOMING: Piedt

Meanwhile, Proteas ODI and Test captain Temba Bavuma went unsold in the first round, alongside local fast bowler Beuran Hendricks at a base price of R175 000.

Coach Peterson’s MI Cape Town kick off their SA20 campaign on January 25 next year when they travel to St George’s Park to tackle Sunrisers Eastern Cape.