Proteas captain Aiden Markram is excited to see Jason Smith strut his stuff for the senior national team. Smith, 29, was called up to the national team for the first time for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

And starting with Friday night’s match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Markram is excited to see his former SA U19 teammate do his thing for coach Rob Walter’s team. Smith, a former Cape Cobras allrounder who now plays for the Dolphins in Durban, was in the same team Markram captained in the 2014 U19 World Cup – to date, the only SA team to have won a global tournament. And while he hit the scene as an allrounder, it’s as a batsman that Smith caught the attention of the national selectors.