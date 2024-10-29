The Proteas are out to give Bangladesh ses vannie bestes when they clash in the second and final Test at the ZAC Stadium in Chattogram today at 6am. Captain Aiden Markram and his brasse won the first Test by seven wickets in Dhaka last week, but they did so despite their top order not contributing much – especially in the first innings.

After bowling out their hosts for just 106 runs, Markram (6), Tony de Zorzi (30), Tristan Stubbs (23), David Beddingham (11), Ryan Rickelton (27) and Matthew Breetzke (0) didn’t trouble the scorers much, as they slipped to 108/6 before wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (114) and Wiaan Mulder (54) saved the day and helped SA to 308 all out. FORM GUY: Proteas’ Kyle Verreynne With only 106 needed to win in their second innings, De Zorzi (41) top scored as they got home with seven wickets left. No one in the top six got past 50, meaning they owe the country big time in the second and final Test which starts today.

And according to Markram, the top six are honger to do so on what is expected to be another spin-friendly subcontinent track. The captain says of turning things around: “Each batter in his own unique way, must back his strengths and find a way to put the Bangladesh bowlers under some pressure, which will make the runs-scoring a little but easier and more free flowing. “We’ll have to assess how the wicket plays and see what our options are and then hope it’s your day.”