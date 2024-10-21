The Proteas have never lost a Test match to Bangladesh in 14 outings, winning 12 and drawing two. At 6am at the Mirpur Stadium in Dhaka this morning, stand-in captain Aiden Markram and his teammates will be out to extend that record when they cross swords with a Shakib Al Hasan-less Tigers team.

The 37-year-old, who was supposed to play in his farewell Test for his country, was withdrawn this weekend for fear for his safety in Dhaka. With or without him, Bangladesh will provide a stern test for SA – especially with their spin attack. How the visitors combat this will be key in the match, with Markram saying: “Spin has been the big talking point leading up to the [two-match] series – especially being from South Africa, we don’t get conditions like that at home.