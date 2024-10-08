At 28 and averaging nearly 50 (47.90) in the 23 ODI matches he’s played for the national team, it’s weird to think that he has fallen off the Proteas radar completely and is now playing his cricket for the North West Dragons in the CSA T20 Challenge.

But Malan, who made the ICC ODI Team of the Year for his performances in 2021, understands that he went through a dip in form and tells SportsBoom of last playing for the national team in 2022 after scoring just one half-century in his last 10 knocks: “I can only answer from my perspective, if you look at what happened [being dropped).

“I think it was just a lot of things coming together, of course I was struggling with form a bit. There were a couple of series’ where I didn’t knock the lights out, but I think everyone goes through dips, and it was just unfortunate that I was going through that.”

He adds: “I obviously still want to play at the highest level again...”