The two South African fast bowlers helped the Proteas over the line with a nerve-wracking unbeaten 51-run ninth- wicket stand at Centurion Park to beat Pakistan by two wickets in the first of two Tests.

It should never have been that close, with SA chasing 148 runs for the win that would book them their place in the WTC final next year.

But at 96/4 things took a dramatic turn for the worse, when Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was caught behind ­­­– with replays showing he didn’t nick the ball, but walked – for 40.