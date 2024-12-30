BY DEAN CLOETE
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen batted South Africa into June 2025’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Sunday.
The two South African fast bowlers helped the Proteas over the line with a nerve-wracking unbeaten 51-run ninth- wicket stand at Centurion Park to beat Pakistan by two wickets in the first of two Tests.
It should never have been that close, with SA chasing 148 runs for the win that would book them their place in the WTC final next year.
But at 96/4 things took a dramatic turn for the worse, when Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was caught behind – with replays showing he didn’t nick the ball, but walked – for 40.
They went from 96/4 to 99/8 in no time, with Mohammad Abbas (6/54) wreaking havoc and putting his team firmly in control at lunch.
Jansen (16*) and Rabada (31*) then played like champions to take SA home.
𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐘 𝟐 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 🤩

It's been nothing but brilliant from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada 🇿🇦
It's been nothing but brilliant from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada 🇿🇦
While booking their place in the Test finale was the big story of the Test in Pretoria, debutant Corbin Bosch stole the headlines for most of the weekend.
Bosch took 4/63 in Pakistan’s first innings – with Dane Paterson taking 5/61– as the visitors scored 211.
He then scored an unbeaten 81 to add to Aiden Markram’s 89, as SA scored 301, before Jansen took 6/52 to help bowl out Pakistan for 237 in their second innings.
The two teams now head to Cape Town for the New Year’s Test.
⚪️🟢Match Result— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 29, 2024
We came, we saw, and WE CONQUERED.👏🇿🇦😃
A partnership for the history books! From near misses to heart-stopping moments, South Africa pulls off an incredible victory by 2 wickets. 🏏
This one will be remembered for some time to come!✨#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt… pic.twitter.com/jcqTwVWBYu
Lord’s Cricket Ground, here we come!🏏🏟️😃— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 29, 2024
The Proteas have secured their spot in the WTC Final next year, where we will face either Australia or India, as per the current rankings.🏆#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/FbB8LvtnJm