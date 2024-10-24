Proteas stars Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks wysed exactly why they are national-team players by starring for the Lions in their seven-wicket win over the Titans at the Wanderers on Tuesday. In what was a glimpse of the past, present and future of SA cricket, youngsters Peter, 22, and Maphaka, 18, were first to strut their stuff by taking 4/15 and 3/11 respectively to restrict the Titans to 115 all out.

Hendricks and Van der Dussen, both 35, then finished the job by scoring 61 and 40* respectively to book their place in Sunday’s final. They will face either one of Western Province, North West or the Titans. WP and North West squared off last night for the right to face the Titans in the semis.