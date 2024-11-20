Western Province yster George Linde is making his stem dik again and is reminding Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad that he should still be a contender for a place in the national team. A spinning allrounder, the 32-year-old Linde has already represented South Africa in three Tests, two ODIs and 14 T20Is.

It is, however, in the red-ball game that he is drukking hard again for inclusion. With an average of 22.5 in the three Tests played to date, Linde also took nine wickets. However, the problem for the player is that the last of those five-day matches were against Pakistan back in 2021. But he is banging down that door again with willow in hand, scoring 304 runs in the two four-day matches for Province to date at an average of 76.

HY MOET KYK: Shukri Conrad After scoring 34 and 61 in their win over the Dolphins in their first match, it was the 152 he scored against the Warriors in the first innings at the weekend that really caught the eye. With WP on 33/5, Linde strolled to the crease and alongside Eddie Moore (127) took WP to 224 before their stand was broken. Province ended on 464, with the Warriors getting 266, before Linde’s 57 helped WP to 162/8, before the Warriors got to 231/8 to draw the match. Of his heroics, Linde says: “After being 35/5 on Day One, it was a good comeback from the guys, but it still feels like a loss…