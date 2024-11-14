Western Province allrounder George Linde bagged his 250th first-class scalp in their 51-run win over the Dolphins in their first 4-Day match of the season last week. And heading into today’s second match of the season against the Warriors at Newlands at 10am, spinner Linde says there are many more wickets to come.

Linde explains: “It’s nice to have that milestone and hopefully, there’s more to come... “All I want to do is contribute to the team the best way I can and for the team to win trophies is my ultimate goal.” The Warriors are winless in the first two matches, with their trip to the Mother City being made even more difficult with Province welcoming back Proteas stars Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham and Dane Paterson.