Western Province allrounder George Linde bagged his 250th first-class scalp in their 51-run win over the Dolphins in their first 4-Day match of the season last week.
And heading into today’s second match of the season against the Warriors at Newlands at 10am, spinner Linde says there are many more wickets to come.
Linde explains: “It’s nice to have that milestone and hopefully, there’s more to come...
“All I want to do is contribute to the team the best way I can and for the team to win trophies is my ultimate goal.”
The Warriors are winless in the first two matches, with their trip to the Mother City being made even more difficult with Province welcoming back Proteas stars Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham and Dane Paterson.
Of their big guns back, Linde, a three-Test Protea himself, says: “With our Proteas back, hopefully we’ll have a good team performance and it’s always good to have them come back into the environment.
“I love the spirit they are in and the intensity they bring to training, which is good for us heading into the Warriors game. Also, if you want to win this competition, you have to play well in most games, and that is what we want to do this week.”
WP: Kyle Simmonds, Mthi Nabe, Ollie Whitehead, Jono Bird, Bongi Mfunelwa, Liyema Waqu, Daniel Smith, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks (captain), Valentine Kitime, George Linde, Kyle Verreynne, Yaseen Vallie, Eddie Moore, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham.