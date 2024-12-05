BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM Heinrich Klaasen will captain the Proteas in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the absence of Aiden Markram, who is currently involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Coach Rob Walter on Wednesday announced a 15-player squad for the three-match series scheduled from 10 – 14 December. Markram, along with all-format players Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs, will miss the T20I series due to the quick turnaround between the two series. They will return for the ODI series against Pakistan in preparation for next year’s Champions Trophy.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20I side for the first time since the World Cup in June. UNAVAILABLE: Captain Aiden Markram Western Province allrounder George Linde has also been named in the squad, marking his return to the T20I setup after last playing in July 2021 against Ireland. The 33-year-old, who has 14 T20I caps, had an impressive run in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge, amassing 171 runs at a strike-rate of 178.12 and claiming nine wickets at an average of 18.33.

The first match will take place at Kingsmead Stadium on Tuesday, 10 December, followed by games at SuperSport Park, Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 December respectively. Of his squad, Walter says: “All 15 players are capped, and we’re looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit. “In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game.