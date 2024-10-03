MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson reckons Englishman Ben Stokes will be a hit in the Mother City in next year’s SA20. Peterson’s span spent R4.3m to sign Reeza Hendricks at the SA20 auction on Monday, but it’s Stokes, who signed pre-auction, that Peterson is REALLY excited about ahead of the new season.

And he reckons Kapenaars will go bos too for the English allrounder. The former Proteas spinner explains: “Having Ben Stokes in any dressing room in the world is great. “He will have a lot of influence in the dressing room.