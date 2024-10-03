MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson reckons Englishman Ben Stokes will be a hit in the Mother City in next year’s SA20.
Peterson’s span spent R4.3m to sign Reeza Hendricks at the SA20 auction on Monday, but it’s Stokes, who signed pre-auction, that Peterson is REALLY excited about ahead of the new season.
And he reckons Kapenaars will go bos too for the English allrounder.
The former Proteas spinner explains: “Having Ben Stokes in any dressing room in the world is great.
“He will have a lot of influence in the dressing room.
“He is the type of player Capetonians flock to watch. We’re very excited to have him.”
Of signing Proteas opener Hendricks, Peterson adds: “Reeza Hendricks adds a lot to the group in terms of his skill. He is an international, quality cricketer with lots of experience at the top of the order…”
Peterson adds of his squad: “We have shown a lot of faith in the guys we have retained. We want them around. We’re just happy we retained them and added a few pieces around them to make it successful.”