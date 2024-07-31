With his last Test match being the match against India at the start of January, Rabada knows they will be a bit undercooked against a Windies side coming off a three-match series against England.

Kagiso Rabada says the Proteas will be ready when they face the West Indies in the first Test next week.

But as they get ready to play a West Indies Invitational side in a four-day warmup match today, Rabada says: “They’ve been playing some cricket and there’s nothing we can do about that. We’re just gonna have to make the most of what we’ve got.

“We know we can beat them, we do believe we can beat them. It will be a tough series and it is a bit of a concern that we haven’t played together.

“But it’s an exciting test to see what we can produce. We’ve got this four-day game coming up and we believe that we can adapt.”