The Proteas are gearing up to face Pakistan in three T20 internationals – the first of which will be played at Kingsmead in Durban tomorrow night.

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the sudden resignation of Capetonian JP Duminy as batting coach of the Proteas’ limited-overs teams.

But heeltemal uit die bloute uit on Friday, CSA sent out a press release reading: “Cricket South Africa (CSA) announces that JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the white-ball batting coach with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement with CSA based on personal reasons.

“JP Duminy, a stalwart of South African cricket, has been a key member of the limited-overs coaching staff since his appointment in March 2023. His contributions to the growth and development of the batting department within the national white-ball setup have been invaluable.

“CSA wishes Duminy all the best in his future endeavours and thanks him for his contributions to the Proteas men’s team during his tenure.