The search for South Africa’s next big allrounder could finally be over, with the coming-of-age of Wiaan Mulder. For years Mulder has been touted as the next Brian McMilan, Shaun Pollock or Jacques Kallis – the seamer who can bat also.

Such was his talent that he made his ODI debut for South Africa as a 19-year-old in 2017 and his Test debut two days after turning 21 back in 2019. That’s five years ago since he made his Test debut and inbetween, the now-26-year-old has played in only 15 Tests for SA to date. BIG HIT: Mulder struck 54 in Dhaka It is, however, in his last three Tests that we’ve seen glimpses of what Mulder can do.

In fact, in those three matches – the only ones he’s played this year – Mulder has scored 129 runs in three innings with an average of 43 and has bagged 10 wickets at an average of 17.2. Those stats tell only half the story, as Mulder has looked sharp with the new ball, adding some pace to his deliveries, and solid when called upon to wield the willow lower down the order. After scoring 54 runs in SA’s first innings in their seven-wicket first-Test win over Bangladesh last week and taking the first three wickets of Bangladesh’s first innings to have them reeling at 21/3, Mulder says of finally wysing his worth: “I had to work on a lot of mental stuff.

“I found that when I started international cricket, I was really young and naive and didn’t really understand what I’m getting myself into. “I couldn’t really deal with the pressure. “There were obviously a couple of technical things I had to change.”