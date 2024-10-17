It’s then when he will realise a lifelong dream of captaining the Proteas Test side for the first time ever.

With regular skipper Temba Bavuma out injured for the first of two Tests against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Markram says he can’t wait for his first coin toss in the whites of the Test team.

The 30-year-old is a seasoned leader and has led the side in white-ball cricket, but he will finally have the big ‘C’ next to his name in his 40th Test.

Of the milestone, Markram says: “It’s a big dream come true to be honest, it’s what I dreamt about as a kid.