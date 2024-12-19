Titans seamer Corbin Bosch has earned his maiden call-up to the Test side on Wednesday, as one of two uncapped players in coach Shukri Conrad’s 16-man team for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan. The 30-year-old has been in fine form in first-class cricket, boasting an overall tally of 72 wickets at an average of 36.75 and an economy rate of 3.24 across 34 matches.

He also averages over 40 with the bat, showcasing his all-round ability. Joining him in the squad is uncapped Lions seamer Kwena Maphaka, who was part of the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka. Lions allrounder Wiaan Mulder has also been included in the squad as he completes the final phase of his recovery from a fractured right middle finger, which kept him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka.