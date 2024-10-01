The Proteas are leaving South African fans bitterbek these days, with their latest defeat to Ireland on Sunday night virtually serving as the laaste skeppie sand on the doodskis. Following coach Rob Walter’s team’s historic first ODI series defeat to Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, they bounced back to win the first T20I against Ireland before losing the series-decider by 10 runs on Sunday night.

With the T20I series ending in a 1-1 draw, the two teams now head into the three ODIs – the first of which will be played tomorrow night. But fans have had enough of the team’s gesukkel and were vocal on the Proteas’ X page following Sunday’s result. STAYING POSITIVE: Rob Walter With Ireland scoring 195/6, SA could only get to 185/9 in their 20 overs.

And one fan, Takalani @djstago, is already so disinterested in the team, writing: “Proteas have been playing and we don’t know.” MelloMellz @TumeloMogale10 added: “SA cricket is in a crisis.” David Friend then wrote: “Useless. Losing to Ireland at cricket is a disgrace. Coach and selection panel must go. Middle order Markram, Stubbs and Mulder scored about 25 between them. Pathetic.”

Lukhs Lukhangele96 added: “And to think that there will be no changes in the lineup no matter how many games we lose…” While others used vuil woorde to describe the team, Walter is sticking to the same script – building depth by including young guns. He says: “We are a proud cricket team, playing for a proud nation who want to see SA win and we haven’t done that at times. We will continue to look for the positives and understand the journey. ..”