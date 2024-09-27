The Proteas kan bly wees tonight’s match against Ireland is just a T20I, because if it was 50 overs their batsmen would probably have sukkeled again. That’s the opinion of Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs, who watched in horror as South Africa went down 2-1 to Afghanistan in last week’s three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates.

Still in the UAE, South Africa next tackle Ireland in two T20Is and three ODIs – starting with tonight’s 5.30pm clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. And Gibbs tells SportsBoom of SA’s recent showing in the UAE: “It [facing spin bowlers] has been an Achilles heel for a while now. The guys don’t have to face spin for long in all the T20 cricket being played. The wickets are also good in T20s. “It is not a problem if the ball doesn’t turn much. When the ball starts turning, it is a bit of an issue.”

THEY’RE UNFIT: Ex-Protea ace Gibbs, right Gibbs is also diep ongelukkig about the Proteas’ fielding, adding: “The standard of fielding has dropped quite considerably over the last couple of years. “Fitness must improve, and if it does, it will reflect in the fielding... The subcontinent will be hot, and it will test the fitness levels…” T20I captain Aiden Markram and his teammates will be out to prove they can handle the heat, having never lost to Ireland in five meetings before tonight’s encounter.

But coming off a 3-0 T20I series defeat to the West Indies and building squad depth with a number of youngsters in the team, Markram says of their recent poor run of form: “I’m not the greatest loser, we’re here to win.” He adds of facing Ireland: “It will be a big challenge. We have a young, inexperienced, team, and playing in conditions foreign to us against a really good Irish team... “We want to get back to winning ways, I don’t think any sportsman wants to lose...”