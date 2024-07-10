Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad is not one to mince his words and believes in no uncertain terms that Tristan Stubbs will become a “top-class” No.3 batsman at Test level. Seen as a “limited-overs specialist”, the 23-year-old Stubbs has only played one five-dayer for South Africa to date – a low- scoring seven-wicket defeat to India at Newlands earlier this year.

As Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc, Stubbs, batting at No.4, returned scores of three and one. But he was picked to go on tour for next month’s two-match series against the West Indies and coach Conrad has now backed Stubbs as his long-term No.3 batsman. With opener Dean Elgar retired, Conrad says reguit of his batting lineup: “Aiden [Markram], Tony [de Zorzi] will open, Temba [Bavuma] at four, Bedders [David Beddingham] at five and it’s likely that Stubbs will bat at three for us.”

Asked if it is not a spot reserved for one of the best Test batters in the team, Conrad says: “That’s how highly I rate Stubbs, technically he is one of the best around. “Unfairly, people see him as a white-ball player. [But] Tristan’s gonna be a helluva player, he is the type of cricketer that I want at the top of the order. He has all the makings of a top-class No.3 batsman. “We’ve got eight Test matches [coming up and] he will get a really good run. Tristan is definitely part and parcel of the future of the squad.