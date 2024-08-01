Captain Temba Bavuma and his team, who are currently touring the Caribbean and started a four-day match against a West Indies Invitational team yesterday ahead of next week’s first Test against the Windies, will play Afghanistan in three ODIs between September 18 and 22.

A statement released by CSA reads: “[We] are pleased to announce a historic three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between the Proteas Men and Afghanistan from 18 - 22 September in the United Arab Emirates.

“The ODI series is the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides with all three matches set to be hosted by ACB at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“South Africa has faced Afghanistan on two occasions in 50-over cricket during the last two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2019 and 2023.