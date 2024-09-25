South Africa got a lelike pak slae in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan - also in the United Arab Emirates - losing 2-1.

Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram believes they will start anew, with a different squad, when they tackle Ireland in Abu Dhabi in the first of two T20Is this Friday.

But Markram reckons it’s the you can’t put the two teams in the same box.

He explains: “The squads are pretty different. We’ve got guys coming in and joining our T20 squad and we would like to see them in the 11 and playing.”

NEW FACE: Ryan Rickelton

Of facing Ireland in two T20Is, Markram says: “They’ve become a really good team in world cricket and are capable of beating any team at the moment. It all just come down to planning and tactics…”