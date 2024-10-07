Rassie van der Dussen and his Proteas pals are on a mission to restore lost pride when they tackle Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates at (1.30pm) today. Already secured of the ODI series win after winning the first two matches by 139 runs and 174 runs respectively, the Proteas want to be at their ruthless best again in the third and final match of their UAE tour.

Playing to a 1-1 draw in the T20Is against the Irish and also losing the ODI series 2-1 to Afghanistan on the UAE trip, South African cricket has lost some aansien in die wêreld. But with Ryan Rickelton (91), Tristan Stubbs (79) and Lizaad Williams (4/32) starring in last week’s first ODI and with Stubbs 112*, Kyle Verreynne (67) and Williams (3/36) breeking Ierland in the second, they are making their stemme dik again. And with regular captain Temba Bavuma ruled out with an elbow injury and replaced by Reeza Hendricks, who was flown in from South Africa for one match only, stand-in leader Van der Dussen is honger to destroy the Iere today.

INJURED: SA ODI captain Bavuma Van der Dussen explains: “It’s good to be back to winning ways. “The series or this leg of the series in the UAE has been a bit stop-start from a results point of view. “A few days ago, before the [ODI] series, we just had a bit of a realignment within the squad in terms of talking about what exactly we want out of this tour...