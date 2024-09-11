The former South Africa captain has already retired from ODI and Test cricket, but has not yet closed the door on the shortest version of the game.

Still starring for teams across the globe, Walter says of De Kock’s availability for his country: “I don’t know. For the next while there will be no conversations on whether he wants to play for South Africa again. I’ve left the door open for him to approach me.

“We have to just allow him to have his space.”

The coach explains that while De Kock is ‘on hold’, life goes on for the Proteas and that he will continue to back the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton in his absence.