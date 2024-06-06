New York will get to witness the Super Bowl of cricket on Sunday at 4.30pm when fierce rivals Pakistan and India lock horns in the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. That’s the word from Pakistan great Shahid Afridi in his column for the ICC ahead of their Group A blockbuster.

Afridi writes: “Pakistan have shown they are capable of challenging anyone... “Even though their form has been inconsistent in 2024, I believe they have all the ingredients to put it all together in the West Indies and USA… “People are going to love the support in the States. There is a great expat community over there which absolutely loves cricket. And the Americans absolutely love their sport, whether it is American football, basketball or baseball.