The Proteas lost their last seven wickets for just 20 runs to lose by 30 runs to the West Indies in their second T20I match on Sunday night. Victory for the hosts means they wrapped up the three-match series 2-0 (after also winning the first match by seven wickets) before tonight’s 9pm third and final match in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

South Africa’s capitulation was reminiscent of their defeat to India in the World Cup final in the Caribbean not too long ago, where they also looked like cruising to victory but failed to get over the line. BOWLED WELL: Lizaad Williams This time around, Lizaad Williams (3/36) and Patrick Kruger (2/29) did well to help restrict the Windies to a gettable 179/6. Reeza Hendricks (44 of 18 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (20) then scored 65 runs for the first wicket, with Tristan Stubbs (28) and the rest of the top order also chipping in to help them to 129/3 in the 14th over.

But that’s when seamer Romario Shepherd (3/15) and his teammates started wreaking havoc and the Proteas collapsed to 149 all out in the 20th over. Of the series defeat, Hendricks says: “It’s obviously disappointing losing, we came out thinking we can put on a good show to try and level the series. We bowled particularly well and I thought the score was a par score and we set it up nicely. “Unfortunately we lost our way in the middle and towards the back-end of the innings...”