Brevis already made his international debut for the Proteas’ T20 side last year and has so far only played in two T20I matches to date.

Once dubbed Baby AB [de Villiers] and seen by many as the next best thing in South African cricket, 21-year-old Dewald Brevis has finally earned a call-up to the Proteas Test team.

But with Test captain Temba Bavuma injured and ruled out of the first of two Tests against Bangladesh because of a tricep injury, Brevis was called up as cover for the match which starts on October 21 in Dhaka.

A statement released by the Proteas reads: “He [Bavuma] will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test…

“Brevis has been added to the squad as cover. The 21-year-old earns his maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month, where he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match.”