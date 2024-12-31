Australia took seven wickets after Tea on Day Five to win a classic fourth Test against India by 184 runs and snatch a 2-1 series lead heading into the final match in Sydney.

India were coasting on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant’s partnership through the entire middle session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but lost seven wickets for 34 runs to be all out for 155 in front of a mammoth crowd of 74 362.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow pacer Scott Boland finished with three wickets apiece, with spinner Nathan Lyon chipping in two on a dramatic final day.

India were 112/3 when they resumed after Tea with Jaiswal and Pant well set, looking to bat the tourists to safety, if not take a record 340 runs for victory.