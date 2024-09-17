Lungi Ngidi says the Proteas will not underestimate Afghanistan in this week’s three ODI matches in the United Arab Emirates. The first match will be played tomorrow and Ngidi reckons that while some people might look at Afghanistan as world cricket minnows, that is not the case in their camp.

The Proteas fast bowler explains: “The opinion of a cricket team is based on what people think and it’s not always the truth. “Anyone’s opinion on the Afghanistan team doesn’t affect us, they’ve got world class cricketers and match winners. “On their day they can beat the best team in the world. They shouldn’t be looked at as minnows, we definitely know what we are in for.”