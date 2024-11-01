The Proteas registered their biggest win in Test cricket on Thursday, smashing hosts Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs in Chittagong. Making mince meat of their opponents, South Africa wrapped up the match inside three days after scoring 575/6 declared before bowling out their hosts for 159 and 143 in their two innings respectively.

SA’s previous record winning margin was the innings and 254-run win over Bangladesh in Bloemfontein in 2017. The win also sealed a 2-0 series whitewash, with Markram saying: “Hard work went into it and it’s nice to see the hard work pay off. “We played really good cricket in both Tests especially considering they were in conditions we’re not used to.”

With Man of the Match Tony de Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105*) all scoring maiden centuries in SA’s innings, Player of the Series Kagiso Rabada took 5/37 in Bangladesh’s first innings, while spinners Keshav Maharaj 5/59 and Senuran Muthusamy with 4/45 did the damage in the second innings. ✅ 3 maiden Test tons

✅ A heavy bag of wickets

✅ 2-0 series win



The Proteas Men had a solid outing in Bangladesh 👏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BANvSA pic.twitter.com/U7z2Tccd7u — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 31, 2024 The Proteas will look to further boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2025, when they take on Sri Lanka and Pakistan in two Tests each at home starting in late November. Markram adds: “It [the final] is a long way away and there’s a lot of Test cricket to be played.