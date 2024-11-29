Marco Jansen blew Sri Lanka away at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, taking 7/13 to bowl the visitors out for just 42 runs. It was the lowest total scored against South Africa in Test cricket – worse than the 45 all out New Zealand made against the Proteas in Cape Town in 2013.

Furthermore, it was the lowest first-innings total at the ground, Sri Lanka’s lowest in Test cricket, Jansen’s best bowling figures in Tests as well as the second-best bowling figures at the ground. The embarrassing total also gave hosts South Africa a healthy first innings lead of 149 runs after they were bowled out for 191 in their first innings earlier in the day. Captain Temba Bavuma led from the front in that innings, top-scoring with his 70 off 177 balls.

ON FIRE: Temba Bavuma With the skipper’s top order failing, Keshav Maharaj (24 off 35 balls) was SA’s next best batsman, as Sri Lanka paceman Asitha Fernando took 3/44 and fellow seamer Lahiru Kumara 3/70. South Africa then ended the day on (132/3) in their second innings, with a healthy lead of 281 runs. Bavuma (24*) and Tristan Stubbs (17*) will ask for guard at 9.30am today on Day Three, after Tony de Zorzi (17), Wiaan Mulder (15) and Aiden Markram (47) already lost their wickets.

De Zorzi was first to go when he became spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s 100th Test wicket, after skying a ball down the throat of the fielder at backward square leg. Mulder, meanwhile, was brave to come to the crease after fracturing a finger on Day One and didn’t look comfortable playing his shots before he was trapped leg before by Jayasuriya (2/48). Under-pressure opener Markram was the last man out after looking good and possibly on his way to a big total, before he played on a Vishwa Fernando (1/33) delivery – three runs short of 50.