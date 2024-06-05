This after the 2020 Games in Tokyo were forced to implement a sex ban due to Covid-19, even installing cardboard beds which organisers dubbed “anti-sex beds”.

Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic and Paralympic Village, said they are making 300,000 condoms available to athletes in the City of Love for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“We are aiming to have 300,000 condoms here at disposal for the 14,250 residents – athletes, personnel, and officials in the village. It’s a quantity that makes sure that everybody will have what they’re expecting and what they need,” he told the UK’s Sky News.

“We wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable, so they can have some conversations, discussions, and to share their core values about sport.”