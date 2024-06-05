Olympic organisers are bringing sexy back to the games.
This after the 2020 Games in Tokyo were forced to implement a sex ban due to Covid-19, even installing cardboard beds which organisers dubbed “anti-sex beds”.
Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic and Paralympic Village, said they are making 300,000 condoms available to athletes in the City of Love for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
“We are aiming to have 300,000 condoms here at disposal for the 14,250 residents – athletes, personnel, and officials in the village. It’s a quantity that makes sure that everybody will have what they’re expecting and what they need,” he told the UK’s Sky News.
“We wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable, so they can have some conversations, discussions, and to share their core values about sport.”
“We have made a village club also, with a lounge, with a sports bar with Coca-Cola, no alcohol of course over there, but it’s going to be a great place, so they can actually share their moments and the environment here,” he said.
The distribution of condoms has become a tradition at both the Summer and Winter Olympics since they were first distributed at the 1988 Games in Seoul to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS.
The 2000 Olympics in Sydney originally ordered just 70,000 condoms, thinking it would be enough, but they had to order an extra 20,000, while the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City were the first Olympics to break the 100,000 condom mark.