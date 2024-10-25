Coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens have had a bit of a stop-start kickoff to the season, last playing a league match at the end of last month when they beat SuperSport United 1-0.

Athlone Stadium is the place to be on Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm, when Cape Town City host Magesi FC in the PSL Premiership.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, they are in 11th place after a win, a draw and a loss in three matches.

The other Kaapse span in the league, Stellies FC, meanwhile are in fourth place on the log after beating Chippa United 2-0 following strikes from Ashley Cupido and Devin Titues on Wednesday evening.

They next travel to Richards Bay tomorrow at 3pm for their fifth match of the season.