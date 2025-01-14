MANCHESTER City need to invest during the January transfer window due to injury problems and a faltering Premier League campaign, manager Pep Guardiola says, acknowledging it may have been a mistake to rule out signings in the close season. City’s title defence looks all but over after six league defeats.

Guardiola's side have missed Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri, who ruptured knee ligaments in September, and have suffered injuries to defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias. Guardiola tells reporters: “In the summer the club thought about [signings] and I said: ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings’. “I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries maybe we should have done it.”