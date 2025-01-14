MANCHESTER City need to invest during the January transfer window due to injury problems and a faltering Premier League campaign, manager Pep Guardiola says, acknowledging it may have been a mistake to rule out signings in the close season.
City’s title defence looks all but over after six league defeats.
Guardiola's side have missed Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri, who ruptured knee ligaments in September, and have suffered injuries to defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias.
Guardiola tells reporters: “In the summer the club thought about [signings] and I said: ‘No, I don’t want to make any signings’.
“I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries maybe we should have done it.”
Guardiola could not confirm whether a deal has been done to bring in Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.
He says: “The club didn’t announce anything. I don’t know.
“Rodri is impossible but the other ones (injured players) I want back. If it would have happened I wouldn’t be going to the transfer window this season. Absolutely not.”