The national Judo champion is ready to sweep to a second straight South African Judo Championship title in Bloemfontein next week from 2 July to 6 July. Berlyn Serfontein, 17, started participating in Judo - an unarmed modern Japanese martial art - at the age of five and the Grabouw grappler is currently number 1 in the Western Province.

She has her national colours and last year she attended the Commonwealth Games in Port Elizabeth and landed third place, winning her a bronze medal. Her coach and grandfather is Godfrey Kleinsmith, 69, who is a sixth-Dan Judo Master and was the national and high-performance coach for the national team. Support: Coach and grandpa Godfrey Kleinsmith. Picture: supplied The proud oupa says: “She started very young but she is very strong being able to tackle everything and still do her best when competing.

“It is her hard work and preparation that will allow her to become something in sport. “We train six hours a week, so we expect results from that. “I never put pressure on them [to win medals], it should be reachable. So it does not matter which medal you get, as long as you get one.

“I have travelled the world and been to Japan, so I have a lot of experience, which is a good bonus for her.” Godfrey is the founder of the Bellville Judo Club. The only thing standing in Berlyn’s way is R5000 to get her to Bloem to cover accommodation, food and transport.

Her single mom Elaine Serfontein, 48, says finances are a big challenge. The mother’s leg was amputated last year. The mom says: “We are struggling a little bit financially because she had to leave over the weekend already but we have no money. “Over the years, she was always selected to play overseas but because of finances she could not make it and she is a top player.”