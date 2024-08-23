And while there have been talks that the 32-year-old Brazilian would leave the club in the off-season, there is renewed hope surrounding him after last week’s performance in their 1-0 win over Fulham.

On Thursday was Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s second “birthday” at the club, after signing from Real Madrid on 22 August 2022.

And with a trip to high-flying Brighton, who top the log after smashing Everton 3-0 away from home in their season opener, United fans will be hoping Casemiro has another good performance at 1.30pm tomorrow as he celebrates his club “birthday”.

Praise: Erik Ten Hag. Picture: supplied

Of what he brought to the party last weekend, coach Erik ten Hag says: “As a midfielder, he has to defend and attack, everyone knows Casemiro is also a brilliant passer and I think his performance all over was very good, exactly what we expect from him.

“A good organiser, good at interceptions, good in duels, but also he's a good linker, a good passer.”