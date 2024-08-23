On Thursday was Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s second “birthday” at the club, after signing from Real Madrid on 22 August 2022.
And while there have been talks that the 32-year-old Brazilian would leave the club in the off-season, there is renewed hope surrounding him after last week’s performance in their 1-0 win over Fulham.
And with a trip to high-flying Brighton, who top the log after smashing Everton 3-0 away from home in their season opener, United fans will be hoping Casemiro has another good performance at 1.30pm tomorrow as he celebrates his club “birthday”.
Of what he brought to the party last weekend, coach Erik ten Hag says: “As a midfielder, he has to defend and attack, everyone knows Casemiro is also a brilliant passer and I think his performance all over was very good, exactly what we expect from him.
“A good organiser, good at interceptions, good in duels, but also he's a good linker, a good passer.”
