BRENTFORD coach Thomas Frank says Liverpool are the best team in the world, after a late Darwin Nunez double sunk his Bees 2-0 in their own backyard on Saturday. Brentford held the Premier League log leaders goalless, in what was an entertaining match, until the first minute of stoppage time. Nunez tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range in the 91st minute, before he added a second with an emphatic finish two minutes later as Liverpool’s 36th and 37th shots of the game finally found the net.

but accepting his team's fate, Frank told the BBC afterwards: "I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. "We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big. We probably lacked the final cutting edge." BIG PRAISEL Brentford manager Thomas Frank following their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool The result left Brentford in the bottom half of the standings with 28 points from 22 matches.

The Reds, meanwhile, scored two points on their closest rivals for the title, Arsenal who played to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa later in the day. Arsenal are now six points behind the Reds, who still have a game in hand on the Gunners. Of his teammate Nunez’s performance, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says: “You have to earn these things. As a striker you get judged on goals, especially at a club like Liverpool. Today he put his mark on the game, very important. We need everyone at their best. Today was his day.”