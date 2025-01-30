BY DEAN CLOETE AFTER qualifying for the playoffs of the SA20 for the first time, MI Cape Town have now set their sights on finishing in first place on the log.

Gewoond aan eating with the wooden spoon after finishing the first two seasons heel laaste, the Capetonians have already secured a top two spot, but are in second place behind neighbours Paarl Royals who play Joburg Super Kings on Thursday. And with a double header against Pretoria Capitals coming up in their last two round-robin matches of the season, the Kapenaars are hoping for a Royals slip-up in their final match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday at 1pm. If it happens, the Capetonians still have to do their part by beating the Capitals twice.

A FAMILIAR FACE: Kyle Verreynne Allrounder Corbin Bosch believes they can do it, saying ahead of their double header against Kyle Verreynne and his brasse: “The guys are very professional;, we still want to take it one game at a time. “So we’ve got a game to win in Pretoria [on Friday at 5.30pm]. We would like to finish top of the log, it will be a testament of the team doing the right things.” Bosch, who is from Pretoria, says it will help MI that a number of their players are from that region - given that the second qualifier will be played in Pretoria and the final at the Wanderers.

He says: “It will definitely help with 75 percent of our squad from up north. “It will be nice to play in Pretoria on Friday, it will give us an edge leading into the qualifiers. “It is an advantage, but at the end of the day, we still have to deliver on the day.”