Wessels, who can play prop and hooker, injured his ankle in the Bulls’ 23-22 loss to Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship last week – missing out on South Africa’s upcoming Tests against Scotland (10 November), England (16 November) and Wales (23 November).

Die een Bull se dood was toe sommer twee other Bulls se brood as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was forced to replace the versatile frontrower Jan-Hendrik Wessels with Pretoria teammates Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw for next month’s UK tour.

Called up: Johan Grobbelaar. Picture: SteveHaagSports/ INPHO/ Shutterstock

Erasmus says of the Wessels blow: “Jan-Hendrik offered us the luxury of serving as a prop and hooker, but with his versatility out of the picture, we decided to call up a specialist prop and hooker.”

The Bok boss also welcomed back Louw to the Bok fold after his last Bok Test was in a 32-12 win against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2021, and says: “Wilco has been delivering consistently superb performances for the Bulls this season, and he has been knocking on the door for a while now, so I have no doubt he will want to grab this chance with both hands.”

