The world champion Springboks are back and they are back with a bang, after slaying Wales’ Dragons 41-13 at Twickenham on Saturday. Playing in their first match since beating New Zealand 12-11 in the World Cup final last year, South Africa scored five tries to one after starting the match like a house on fire and then again turning up the heat after the break.

Their opponents had their moments in the clash, but never looked like snapping their winless run in 2024 and, in fact, stretched it to six games after losing all of their Six Nations matches earlier this year. Made ‘em sit down: Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi. Picture: Jed Leicester/Shutterstock Taking the field without their European-based players and also without their Bulls stars - who were involved in the United Rugby Championship final against Glasgow Warriors the Springboks sprinted out of the blocks. After debutant flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse missed his first penalty kick at goal in the second minute, experienced outside centre Jesse Kriel dotted down two minutes later after he was sent over the whitewash by Makazole Mapimpi down the left wing (7-0).

Mostert nearly made amends in the 11th minute by touching down after No.8 Evan Roos made a superb run down the middle of the field from the halfway line to be stopped inches from the tryline, but he was denied by a Wales infringement. Decent debut: SA flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse tackled.: Picture: Jed Leicester/Shutterstock Still the Boks piled on the pressure and it led to two yellow cards for Wales winger Rio Dyer and No.8 Aaron Wainwright - the latter leading to a penalty try for SA (14-3). With Sharks coach John Plumtree’s laaitie Taine proving a menace on the ground for Wales, there was a bit of momentum shift in the match.

In the post-match words of Springbok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit: “It was a game in which we started well in the first and second half and in the minutes 20-30 and 50-60, we slipped a bit. “But the longer we are together, the mistakes will go away…” My turn: Van der Merwe. Picture: @Springboks After failing to make their numerical advantage count, it was South Africa’s time to play with fewer men in the 30th minute when Aphelele Fassi, who was superb under the high ball, was sent to the cooler for a “karate kick” after fielding a Garry Owen.

Wales pounced immediately after that yellow card, when Eben Etzebeth did well to tap a defensive lineout away from Wales. But Dewi Lake collected the loose ball and powered through to score. Costelow’s conversion made it 14-10, before a deliberate knockdown from Roos saw the Wales pivot kick another successful penalty to make it 14-13 at the break. But that was the Dragons’ laaste punte, as SA scored soon after the restart via Mapimpi, who again combined with Kriel down the left touchline (21-13). Good calls: Pieter-Steph du Toit. Picture: Jed Leicester/Shutterstock With 30 minutes to go, Hendrikse stretched their lead to 24-13 with a penalty conversion, before Roos was help up in goal.

The Boks then made some changes and brought on debutants Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. And like we’ve become used to, their bench did the trick again. Replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi first scored off the back of a rolling maul, before official Man of the Match and debutant winger Edwill van der Merwe crowned his big day in style. Looking for work five minutes from time, the winger got the ball from scrumhalf Faf de Klerk next to a ruck, stepped his way past a few forwards and pinned his ears back to make it 43-13 for the Springboks.

Of that moment, Van der Merwe says: “Our preparation over the last two weeks has been incredible. My teammates and the coach make it easy to slip in and just be myself…” The Springboks will welcome back the players who were unavailable for this Test when they host Ireland in two Tests next month. [email protected]

Voice Sports Team This was premium rugby from the Springboks, the commentary though 🤩



We absolutely love it!



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/Dl3AgETgcj — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 22, 2024