Lions playmaker Jordan Hendrikse has gone from 10 to zero after not making the cut for the Springboks’ Test series against Ireland. South Africa face the Irish on July 6 in Pretoria and July 13 in Durban and coach Rassie Erasmus named his 39-man squad on Tuesday after the Boks returned home from the UK.

And mere days after Hendrikse made his Bok debut in a 41-13 win against Wales at Twickenham, he was axed after his replacement at No.10 and fellow debutant against Wales, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, played a blinder off the bench by slotting a 50m penalty goal and getting the Bok backline humming. Big dog: Captain Siya Kolisi . Picture date: Mike Egerton As a reward for his super-sub display, Feinberg-Mngomezulu remains part of Erasmus se planne for the Irish series, with Ben-Jason Dixon and Lions winger Edwill van der Merwe also retained. Meanwhile, Erasmus also selected four uncapped players, with Lions No.9 Morne van den Berg, Sharks loose-forward Phepsi Buthelezi and Bulls front-rowers Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels called up.

The squad also sees the return of the big dogs with World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, RG Snyman, Cobus Reinach, Trevor Nyakane, Marco van Staden, Willie le Roux and Kurt-Lee Arendse innie mix.



Of his squad, Erasmus says: "We named the best squad available for the series… we thought it would be beneficial for us to name a standby squad with a few players who will join us at training sporadically in the next few weeks." Hendrikse is one of those standby players alongside Jean-Luc du Preez, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Celimpilo Gumede, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn and Siya Masuku.

Players who weren’t selected because of injury are Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Lood de Jager, Cameron Hanekom, Jaden Hendrikse, Henco van Wyk, Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse. Springboks squad Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.