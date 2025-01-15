ACCORDING to reports, former Manchester United assistant and Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy is set to become the nuwe baas of the Kenyan national team. The Hanover Park legend, 47, is currently without a job after being let go by the Red Devils at the start of the season.

In December, he was quoted saying: “I had three interviews in the MSL. That’s where I could be targeting to go. “For now, they are towards the end of their season and they are just waiting for the play-offs to crown the champions. After that, they will decide”. In recent weeks, rumours linking him to the Kenya national team have been circling.

But McCarthy’s potential appointment has been met with mixed views in Kenya, and especially by former Harambe Stars players. Some are in favour, with some in favour and others opposed to the Bafana legend joining the team. SUPPORT: Elijah Onsika In the pro-McCarthy camp is Elijah Onsika, who was quoted by iDiskiTimes saying it was an appointment Football Kenya Federation needed to make immediately. Onsika tells: iDiskiTimes: “He has the know-how about African football and can be the best man to replace Engin [Firat]. He is a man on demand. It is prudent that FKF must move with speed to tie him down or else he will take another route, he may get another offer and snub Kenya.”