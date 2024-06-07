Nizaam Carr says the Bulls are not going into Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Benetton with verloor gedagtes, even after the shock news that winger Canan Moodie has been ruled out with a leg injury.
Moodie suffered the injury in their match against the Sharks last weekend and says on in a social media video post: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to play this weekend due to injury. But I want to encourage everyone to come out and help me support the boys.
“And hopefully we can pull this one through.”
Meanwhile, loose-forward Carr, who on Wednesday signed a contract extension with the Bulls until 2027, knows Benetton won’t be pushovers in the 4.30pm clash at Loftus Versfeld - especially after the visitors showed fight in a recent clash with the Pretoria outfit at Loftus.
The Bulls klapped Rhyno Smith and his teammates 56-35, but of the dangers of underestimating them Carr says: “It’s a real big one for us… A lot of people [even] some of my family, mates, are saying: ‘Ag but Benetton are not something to be worried about’.
“But that’s not the case… a few weeks ago, they managed to score four tries or something like that against us, so they are a dangerous side attacking-wise.
“And I think they will really look at that last 20 minutes where they really came at us and base their game around that.
“We don’t want to play to not lose, we want to play to win and that is the mindset we have and we want to go out there and express ourselves.”
Munster face Ospreys in tonight’s quarterfinal at 8.35pm, while Leinster and Ulster lock horns Saturday at 6pm.
