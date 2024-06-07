Nizaam Carr says the Bulls are not going into Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Benetton with verloor gedagtes, even after the shock news that winger Canan Moodie has been ruled out with a leg injury. Moodie suffered the injury in their match against the Sharks last weekend and says on in a social media video post: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to play this weekend due to injury. But I want to encourage everyone to come out and help me support the boys.

“And hopefully we can pull this one through.” Benetton man: Rhyno Smith. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Meanwhile, loose-forward Carr, who on Wednesday signed a contract extension with the Bulls until 2027, knows Benetton won’t be pushovers in the 4.30pm clash at Loftus Versfeld - especially after the visitors showed fight in a recent clash with the Pretoria outfit at Loftus. The Bulls klapped Rhyno Smith and his teammates 56-35, but of the dangers of underestimating them Carr says: “It’s a real big one for us… A lot of people [even] some of my family, mates, are saying: ‘Ag but Benetton are not something to be worried about’.